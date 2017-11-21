

CTV Barrie





Some of Canada's top-tier ski real estate markets are poised to hit new elevations in demand, pricing and sales.

According to a new report released by Sotheby's International Reality Canada, a strong Canadian economy, changing lifestyle trends amongst baby boomers, a low Canadian dollar and rising consumer confidence are all contributing to a surge in real estate sales this year near winter recreation centres like Blue Mountain.

"Many Canadian ski markets took over half a decade to recover from the impact of the 2008-2009 Great Recession,” said Brad Henderson, President and CEO of Sotheby's International Reality Canada. "Recovery has climbed a gradual slope over recent years; in 2017, we have seen a sharp rise in consumer demand and promising market conditions."

In The Blue Mountains, 111 properties sold between $500,000 to $1 million, up 23 percent from the 90 properties sold the same period a year ago.

Luxury sales over $1 million saw 127 percent gains to 50 properties sold, compared to 22 properties sold over $1 million over the same period in 2016.

"Take that equity from a $2 or $2.5 million home and come up here and buy a really nice home for 8 or 9 hundred thousand dollars makes a lot of sense to them," said broker Gerry Wayland.

Four properties sold for more than $3 million so far this year.

- With a report from CTV Barrie's Roger Klein.