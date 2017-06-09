

Staff, CTV Barrie





Families in Barrie will soon have a new option for water park fun.

Splash On is bringing its unique spin of water recreation to Barrie. As of June 24 the inflatable park on water will open at Centennial Park.

The inflatable park will be located 30 metres from shore on Kempenfelt Bay. One hundred people will be allowed on the park on water at a time.

The city awarded the company a five year contract for the attraction after issuing a request for proposals.

"It will be great for tourism and I think it will bring a lot of people to the beach," said Brad McConnell with the City of Barrie.

Crews will begin assembling the inflatable attraction on June 19.

Splash On has multiple locations in British Columbia and the Barrie location will be the first in Ontario.

