Minden residents are realizing the extent of the flood damage as water levels continue to drop.

“It’s been a dramatic change over the last few days,” said Alan Clark. “Last Friday we had over four feet of water in the basement and now we have mud.”

Water levels have receded significantly but a flood warning remains in effect.

While the Gull River has crested the watershed is expected to maintain high water levels similar to 2013 the township said in a press release.

Several roads have reopened, but the bridge along Bobcaygeon Road in the downtown remains closed to vehicles due to settlements and erosion.

The township says the roads and bridges that are still closed won’t be reopened until they have been inspected, assessed and deemed safe for vehicular traffic and pedestrian use by an engineer.

The reservoir lakes and the Gull River are expected to remain at high levels for the next week or two, as water moves from the upper areas of the watershed system.

-With a report from CTV Barrie's Roger Klein