It was more than a decade ago, but Carmella Fraser remembers how quickly smoke spread through her building when a neighbour alerted her to a fire down the hall.

The experience taught Fraser how critical it is to have a safe way out.

“All of a sudden, he helped me. He had to literally carry me down the stairs and when I turned around there was a wall of black smoke,” Fraser says.

Barrie firefighters are using Fire Prevention Week to urge everyone to go a step further and plan two ways out.

“Especially with my health and my wife's health it’s really important we know how to get out,” says Cameron Fraser.

Firefighters have already visited more than 500 residents, telling them not only to develop an escape plan, but to practice it.