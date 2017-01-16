The Beaver Valley Ski Club is a long way from Hollywood, but it’s been transformed for a major feature film.

Movie crews for the film “Molly’s Game” have taken over the ski hill in Beaver Valley and it’s attracting quite the buzz in town.

“First it's fantastic for the club,” says resident Bud Hoffman. “It's a great thing. Everybody gets excited when they see a movie being made.”

The film – staring Jessica Chastain, Kevin Costner and Idris Elba – focuses on the story of “Molly Bloom.”

The young skier and former Olympic hopeful becomes the target of an FBI investigation when she gets involved in a high-stakes, international poker game.

The skiing scenes are all being shot at Beaver Valley.

“What impresses me most is what it takes to shoot seven minutes on a movie set. It's just unbelievable the number of people involved, the number of trucks and all of the logistics are unbelievable,” says Knute Dohnberh, a Beaver Valley member.

About 300 local residents are taking part in the movie as extras.

“It's an amazing thing for the area, it's quite a production and we are really excited about it for sure,” says Leonard Sheffield, a Collingwood resident.

Shooting is expected to continue for another day or so weather permitting.

The film will be released later this year.