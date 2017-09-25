The extreme September heat the region is experiencing is being taken to another level for students at an Orillia high school.

The air conditioner at Orillia Secondary School has been giving staff and students trouble since the spring. On Monday, temperatures inside the school hit 27 C.

“Twelve classrooms that are experiencing tremendous amount of heat. It’s a little frustrating, but we're working with it,” says principal Jim Sammon.

For the 1,250 students and staff at Orillia secondary, it’s anything but average.

“There are students who don’t want to go to class because it's pretty hot in there,” says Grayden Green, a grade 12 student.

This unexpected heat wave has also forced Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre to delay Tuesday's scheduled power outage until Wednesday

“Without the ventilation on at this time of year, with the air conditioning, it wouldn’t have been bearable for our patients or staff,” says Peter Osgood, director of capital planning and re-development at RVH.

The scorching weather is expected to cool off by Thursday.