

Staff , CTV Barrie





Barrie and Springwater fire services are warning businesses and home owners to be on alert for a fake fire inspector known to frequent the area.

The fire department in Springwater was recently made aware of an unlicensed person claiming to be a fire inspector. The fire department said his license to inspect fire equipment has not been verified.

Toronto Police are also looking for a man who is posing as a fake fire inspector.

Brian Banting, 56, is wanted by Toronto Police for allegedly charging a fee to inspect fire equipment. Police said he issued fraudulent receipts in the name "TNT Fire" or "TNTFIRE+SAF."

Banting is known to target the Barrie area as well. Barrie Fire tweeted Banting is "no stranger to our community and formerly convicted of the same offence."

If you suspect that you have had equipment inspected by an unlicensed individual, you are asked to ensure that it is functioning properly and obtain an inspection by a qualified and licensed inspector.

Springwater fire services is currently working with the OPP to investigate the incident.

-With a report from CTV Barrie's Rob Cooper