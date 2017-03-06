Featured
Alectra warns customers of scam that threatens disconnects
Alectra's logo can be seen in this from their Facebook page.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 3:16PM EST
Scammers posing as power employees are targeting local businesses by threatening to cut off their hydro if they don’t pay immediately.
According to reports received by Alectra Utilities, Simcoe County businesses have been phoned by someone claiming to be a utility employee.
The caller tells the customer that their hydro will be disconnected if they don’t visit a cheque cashing service to make a payment with a pre-paid credit card.
The customer is instructed to call a specific phone number to make the payment. When called, a message plays suggesting the customers has reached Alectra’s billing department.
Alectra says they never ask for a pre-paid card for payment, nor do they disconnect accounts after 4 p.m. on weekdays or any time on weekends and holidays.
People are reminded not to provide these callers with credit card or account information.
