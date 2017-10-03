

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Distracted driving is one of the leading causes behind fatal collision on OPP-patrolled roads this year, according to a new report.

According to provincial police, there have been 239 road deaths this year with 182 of them involving one of four factors.

Of those, 63 deaths were a result of distracted driving. Speeding was behind 56 deaths, 32 deaths involved alcohol or drugs, and 31 deaths involved people not wearing a seatbelt.

"No family or other road user traveling this Thanksgiving Long Weekend - or any other time - should have to worry about dying or being injured because of the careless actions of another driver,” said OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair in a statement.

The OPP are launching Operation Impact ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend. During this time, they will up enforcement and focus in on the big four contributors.

“The single greatest influence on reducing this senseless loss of life is safe, defensive drivers who observe traffic laws at all times.”