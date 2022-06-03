Youth accused of prompting hold and secure at Orillia high school
A youth is accused of making threats at an Orillia high school on Thursday, according to OPP.
Provincial police were called after a threat was made at Twin Lakes Secondary School, prompting a hold and secure at the high school.
OPP located a suspect off school property.
The accused faces charges of uttering threats causing bodily harm and will appear in court.
A hold and secure means activities resume inside the school as usual, but all exterior doors are locked, and there is no one allowed to enter or exit the building.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service
Members of the Royal Family attended a Friday church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, although the Queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Amber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp
Amber Heard will appeal a jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed she was a survivor of sexual violence, her attorney says.
Silent spread of monkeypox may be a wakeup call for the world
A monkeypox outbreak continues to grow in countries where the virus isn't normally found, putting global health officials on high alert.
'If it ain't broke, don't fix it': High commissioner defends Canada's ties to monarchy
As millions celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years of reigning over the Commonwealth, the man representing one of Canada's closest diplomatic ties to the monarchy is defending its ties to the Royal Family despite surveys in Canada that show many are beginning to question it.
Federal government made little progress in addressing MMIWG: advocacy group
The Native Women's Association of Canada says the federal government has made little progress in the past year on its action plan to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.
100 days of war: Where things stand between Russia, Ukraine
One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.
Atlantic
-
Person rescued after falling from bridge at Saint John's Reversing Falls
A person has been rescued after they fell from the bridge at the Reversing Falls in Saint John, N.B.
-
'Welcome to your new home': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax
A plane carrying more than 300 Ukrainians fleeing war landed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday evening.
-
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal schools offering Grade 12 as work-around due to Bill 96 caps in English CEGEPs
Now that Bill 96 is law, there will soon be caps on how many students are admitted to English CEGEPs. But some Montreal schools have found a work-around to offer an English education by starting Grade 12 programs so students don't have to attend CEGEP at all.
-
Bernard Drainville to return to provincial politics, this time with the CAQ
Former PQ minister Bernard Drainville is returning to provincial politics, this time to run with the CAQ.
-
Quebec school bus drivers, companies say if contract doesn't improve, no rides in September
The main union representing Quebec's school bus drivers and their employers say that if the government's offer does not improve, students in the province will have to find another way to get to school in the fall.
Ottawa
-
Here are the Ottawa winners in the Ontario election
The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals each won three ridings in Ottawa in the 43rd general election, while the NDP won two seats.
-
Recap: Ontario election results in the Ottawa area
You can follow this recap of live coverage of the Ontario election results in Ottawa-area ridings.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
Toronto
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Doug Ford to speak with reporters day after being re-elected in Ontario
Newly re-elected Doug Ford will speak with reporters this morning, hours after his party cruised to another majority government.
-
Ontario reports 669 people in hospital with COVID-19, eight more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 receiving care in intensive care units across the province.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
London
-
Ontario Votes 2022: Here's who won in London and area
There has been no change in representation in London and its surrounding ridings.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to jump to unprecedented high
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another unprecedented high this weekend, one expert says.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
No winner declared yet in Timiskaming-Cochrane riding
It is a tight race in the Timiskaming-Cochrane riding where the NDP incumbent is seeking a fourth term at Queen's Park.
Windsor
-
Windsor lands $60M electric vehicle supply chain investment
A South Korean manufacturer is making a $60 million investment to build electric vehicle battery casings in Windsor, Ont., creating 300 jobs at the new facility.
-
Ontario election results: Here's who won Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings
Provincial election results poured in quick Thursday night as a blue wave flipped two Windsor-Essex ridings.
-
Stellantis announces Windsor Assembly Plant to produce full-size vehicles from Brampton
Vehicles produced on the new STLA Large platform will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant, according to an announcement from Stellantis on Friday.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by truck mirror on Macleod Trail
A 20-year-old man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by the mirror of a passing truck on Macleod Trail.
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in community
Mounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Prime Minister signs historic land claim settlement with Siksika First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the chief of the Siksika First Nation have signed a historic land claim settlement, which the federal government says is one of the largest agreements of its kind in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer who can overlook its checkered past.
-
Why Saskatoon's parking app switch isn't sitting well with some
The transition to a new parking payment app in Saskatoon has led to some bumps along the road.
-
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 232 in hospital
Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 232 people are currently in hospital – with both totals down from last week’s counts.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Leduc schools closed Friday due to social media threat
A social media post that threatened gun violence has prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.
-
Leduc Mounties ask for help finding man who performed 'indecent act' in public
Leduc police are searching for a man who approached a person while "performing an indecent act."
-
Jasper Avenue closed downtown due to crash
A car was rolled early Friday morning on Jasper Avenue across from Edmonton Convention Centre.
Vancouver
-
13 people taken to hospital, high school evacuated after ammonia exposure: Vancouver fire official
An ammonia release from a vent on the roof of a Vancouver arena exposed 13 people to the gas and prompted the precautionary evacuation of a nearby high school.
-
B.C.'s wildfire preparedness plan to be outlined by officials
British Columbians are expected to get a better idea of what this summer’s wildfire season could look like as officials reveal the latest forecast.
-
3-year decriminalization plan leading to 'anxiety' in B.C., former federal health minister says
A former federal health minister who championed decriminalization in Canada says a three-year model approved for British Columbia may not provide ample evidence to ensure the success of a policy that should have been implemented across the country.