Young moose found struggling in neighbourhood faces uncertain recovery

A young male moose found in distress near Lake Otter in Seguin Township captured the attention and concern of residents.

The moose was first spotted struggling on the ice on Tuesday and then made its way to James Lapointe's driveway the following day.

"We knew he wasn't well. We watched him. We filmed him sort of tripping and going around in circles. He just wasn't right," Lapointe said.

Lapointe said he called the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. Staff at the animal sanctuary said they would take the moose but would need some help getting him into the trailer for transport.

So, Lapointe got to work putting the word out for strong arms and back to help lift a young moose.

And the community answered.

Roughly 35 people showed up, ready to pitch in, keeping the moose close and safe while waiting for the sanctuary staff to arrive.

Staff sedated the moose, placed him on a tarp with handles and assembled a team of Lapointe's neighbours to help carry it into the waiting trailer.

"We think he's a baby from last year. He is really, really small. He is malnourished, and he is really skinny," said Kledsai Naksomboon, assistant director of animal care with Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.

The moose's condition has led to a slow and uncertain recovery. Right now, he's been given a 50/50 chance of survival.

"It could be a brain worm, which is a really common disease in a moose, or it could be malnutrition due to early separation from the mom, or it could be that he is comprised and getting sick during the winter by himself," Naksomboon said.

The moose is receiving around-the-clock care at the sanctuary.

"We are trying to give him what he needs, and we will give him as much time as he needs to recover, and if he is able to pull himself through with our supportive care, that would be great, but it's still a long shot," Naksomboon added.

Volunteers who assisted in the moose's transfer to the sanctuary visited for a tour, expressing awe and concern for the animal's well-being.

"He is such a beautiful creature," said Art Coles.

Affectionately nicknamed "Moosey," the moose will continue to undergo treatment at the sanctuary with the goal of being released back into the wild in the spring.

The sanctuary expects the care to run about $1,000 per month. Donations are always appreciated.