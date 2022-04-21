Young Barrie boy in Poland giving back to Ukrainian refugees

A young Barrie boy with deep roots in Poland is working hard to give back to Ukrainians seeking refuge in his family's native homeland.

Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February, Oscar Oliver started collecting funds to buy backpacks.

Since launching his 'Buy a Backpack' fundraiser, Oliver has purchased more than 400 backpacks, filling each with school supplies, toiletries, cosmetics, toys, games and snacks for young Ukrainian refugees who had to leave everything behind.

"I just want to make them feel like someone is thinking of them, and I feel like they would feel happy," Oliver told CTV News from Poland. "I know that they would feel happy that they get a backpack filled with stuff that they would get if they had a present."

Oliver is raising funds through his family's longstanding foundation based in Poland.

The Children's Foundation, Fundacja Dziecięca Fantazja, has a mandate of providing wishes to children in need but has added this recent fundraiser since the war began.

"This is very overwhelming what we see here right now," said Oliver's mom, Kamila Rybicka. "The need is huge. At least we can do a little bit by preparing the backpacks with supplies for the children. That's all we can do right now, but the need is huge everywhere."

While he's already exceeded his original goal, Oliver is raising the bar once again, hoping to provide 500 backpacks to those in need.

He and his family are also collecting and donating cosmetic items to the mothers who have nothing.

"When we first arrived, you could feel that everybody is really getting together to help refugees," said Rybicka. "I think that this is the most important because we know that Ukraine is very close to Poland. We feel that they are just the same people that we are, and we want to really help them."

Oliver is still collecting donations to reach his new goal of 500 backpacks. If you would like to help, click here.