York Region rapper busted on drug trafficking charges by Orillia OPP

The Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) led an investigation looking into a person who was believed to be heavily involved in the street-level drug trade in Orillia last summer.

Police say the suspect was a gang-affiliated rap music artist with a popular social media following who recruited youths and used them as a means to push harmful drugs across Orillia.

Police believe the suspect, who was on house arrest for prior firearm-related charges, was involved and responsible for a significant amount of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs entering the city.

The Orillia CSCU was assisted by OPP Orillia Major Crime, Toronto Police Intelligence, OPP Central Region Intelligence, OPP Physical Surveillance Unit (PSU), and the Greater Toronto Golden Horseshoe Provincial Operation Intelligence Bureau.

On December 13, Orillia OPP's CSCU, assisted by the Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit (CMU), arrested the 28-year-old suspect from the York Region.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

Suspected fentanyl - 707 grams

Suspected cocaine - 811 grams

20 suspected oxycodone pills

Approximately $25,000 in Canadian currency

Taurus 9mm handgun

Bersa .380 caliber handgun

2019 Land Rover

Eight cellular devices

Two "Wass Gang" diamond rings

Four gold and diamond pendants

Three Rolex watches

A Patek watch

Money counter

Digital scale

Two bulletproof vests

A firearm magazine

The 28-year-old has been charged with: multiple trafficking and possession charges, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, as well as failure to comply with four release orders.

Orillia OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).