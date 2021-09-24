York Region modelling forecasts troubling COVID-19 numbers by December

Barrie, Ont. -

Troubling independent modelling in York region finds that COVID-19 case counts that appear to have levelled off for about a month could multiply by December.

"They're predicting around 245 cases a day as of December the first," says the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Karim Kurji.

Over the past week, the region saw roughly 60 cases per day.

"So we have to be guarded, and we really have to encourage those folks that aren't vaccinated yet to please go and get vaccinated," Kurji adds.

The health unit has declared outbreaks at four schools, two child care centres, and three workplaces.

Still, the medical officer of health remains confident.

"We're already seeing some erratic behaviour in the cases on a day-to-day basis, and I personally think that may be a sign to say that we're reaching the herd immunity levels that we need to get these numbers under control," Kurji notes.

The health unit is holding walk-in vaccination clinics at several locations.