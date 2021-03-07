BARRIE, ONT. -- About 3,000 more York Region seniors have the chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this week.

York Region Public Health says the spots will be available to book online starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The appointments are only open to residents aged 80 or older.

The vaccinations will be administered between Tuesday and Thursday, at the Richmond Green Sports Centre and the Georgina Ice Palace.

To learn more about vaccinations in York Region, click here.