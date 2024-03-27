World Autism Awareness Day celebrated April 2 in Muskoka

About 1 in every 50 Canadian children and adolescents has been diagnosed with autism, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

With World Autism Awareness Day just around the corner on Tuesday, Hands with the Family Help Network is celebrating with events at two regional sites in Bracebridge and Muskoka.

“We are excited to open our doors for everyone to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day with us,” said Paula Barnes, manager of Autism Services at Hands.

“People with autism have unique gifts and challenges, needs and wants, strengths and weaknesses. It is important that we are aware of and celebrate everyone’s individuality so we can accept people for who they are and help them grow,” said Barnes.

Hands will also share facts related to Autism Awareness on their Autism Facebook page during April in recognition of World Autism Awareness Day.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental disability characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication.

“Awareness is a step that helps to start conversations and open minds. Awareness brings acceptance, equity, access, and empowerment,” said Barnes.

“As an Agency working with people with autism, awareness helps us to advocate on an individual or family’s behalf to strive for equity, to provide access to important resources, and to empower them to live their best life,” Barnes said.

To learn more and see how our experience can support you and your family, email Hands.