BARRIE -- Emergency crews are responding to an industrial incident in Port Carling, where a man was injured near the locks system.

It happened between 11 am and 12 pm on Tuesday, in the Township of Muskoka Lakes at Lock Street East and Joseph Street.

Muskoka Paramedics say crews were working near the locks system when a bucket truck tipped over. The man inside the bucket fell to the ground and suffered minor to moderate injuries. The man has been transported to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge.

A spokesperson for The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development (MLTSD) says they were notified about the injury. They say it was reported that a worker was injured while trying to remove a temporary bridge. The Ministry is investigating the incident.