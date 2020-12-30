BARRIE, ONT. -- One person was rushed to the hospital after an explosion at a plastics plant in Orangeville.

The incident happened late Wednesday morning at Rochling Engineering Plastics on Tideman Drive.

According to Orangeville's fire chief, crews from Shelburne, Grand Valley and Caledon fire were called to the plant after an explosion in a plastic extrusion unit and hopper.

The condition of the injured employee is unknown.

Police closed Broadway for a short time between Blind Line and Diane Drive for emergency crews to work. It was reopened a little over an hour later.

The Ministry of Labour, along with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office, will handle the investigation.