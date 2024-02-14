BARRIE
Barrie

    • Worker hospitalized after being pinned between two trucks in Bradford

    Simcoe County Paramedic Services (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Simcoe County Paramedic Services (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
    The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace injury in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    South Simcoe police say the incident happened in the area of County Road 88 and Sideroad 10 late Tuesday afternoon.

    Few details were released, but police revealed a worker was pinned between two vehicles as machinery was being off-loaded.

    The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

