Barrie

    • Woman taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash near Wasaga Beach

    The OPP logo is seen in this file photo. (File) The OPP logo is seen in this file photo. (File)

    According to police, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Highway 26 near the Mosely Street roundabout.

    Fire officials say the vehicle involved was a Jeep.

    Paramedics told CTV News the woman was taken to the Collingwood hospital and then transferred by ambulance to a trauma centre in Toronto.

    A section of the road was closed for several hours while police investigated.  

