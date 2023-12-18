Woman taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash near Wasaga Beach
Correction
According to police, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Highway 26 near the Mosely Street roundabout.
Fire officials say the vehicle involved was a Jeep.
Paramedics told CTV News the woman was taken to the Collingwood hospital and then transferred by ambulance to a trauma centre in Toronto.
A section of the road was closed for several hours while police investigated.
