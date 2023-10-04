Barrie

    • Woman says 'system failed' her family in Collingwood man's murder case

    Jamie-Lynn Brennan left the Barrie courthouse frustrated on Wednesday, accusing the police of not doing enough to prevent the death of her uncle despite her multiple calls for help.

    "The system failed my uncles, both of them. They failed," Brennan said.

    Brennan said she became increasingly concerned for the safety of her uncles, Lawrence and Donald Caines, and called 911 two days before Donald's murder on January 14, 2022.

    The court heard that at that time, Lawrence had posted bizarre videos to Facebook where he told his older brother to drink Lysol and then talked about spraying others with Lysol and was shown spraying the cleaning product into his mouth and around the bathroom.

    In August, Justice Michelle Fuerst ruled Lawrence was not criminally responsible due to his mental disorder for the death of his 57-year-old brother, Donald, inside a Collingwood apartment.

    Lawrence had been previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

    The court heard his psychiatrist found he suffered manic episodes and delusions, believing he was God and the brother of Jesus, and those closest to him were demons and the devil trying to kill him.

    Brennan said when she called the police to do a wellness check on her uncles on January 12, the officers left after the brothers refused to open the door.

    "These officers swore an oath to serve and protect, not to make mental health judgements and do nothing. They didn't serve my Uncle Larry nor my family. They did not protect my Uncle Don. The police made a call not to do either of those things, and now my family lost two very important men in our family," she said.

    Brennan said she made another desperate call two days later, requesting officers return to the apartment on January 14.

    "We knew, that's why I called because I knew, and I said those words, 'If you do not remove him, he will kill him," Brennan said.

    The court heard Lawrence admitted to killing his brother during a fight, referring to Donald as a devil lover.

    Lawrence was arrested barefoot in his underwear after breaking the glass and jumping to the ground from his brother's apartment. Police used a stun gun on him when he ran into a store to grab soap.

    The court heard he later told his psychiatrist his brother was a demon, the devil and the poison that had been "bothering him all these years."

    Lawrence's psychiatrist outlined his years of battling bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, PTSD and psychosis, saying he often saw demons, the devil, shadows and heard vibrations around him.

    He left his wife and children in Toronto weeks before the killing, saying the devil's people were around him.

    Lawrence was hospitalized three times following strange behaviour in public and was released from the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health against doctor's orders on January 8, a week before the murder.

    "The police didn't care to listen to me, [and] my uncle was killed," Brennan said. "They have caused a trauma so deep I am forever changed, and I will never forgive myself for not getting them to listen. Because of their actions, my trauma is a life sentence."

    Earlier this year, Lawrence's psychiatrist noted he told her he feels terrible about killing his brother, adding he loved Donald and felt sorry for him but believed he was killing the devil.

    On Wednesday, Justice Fuerst dismissed the Crown's application to have Lawrence designated a high-risk accused. The Barrie judge concluded he needed to continue to receive close psychiatric care and remain in hospital based on the doctor's recommendation.

    She added she wasn't satisfied there was a "substantial likelihood" Lawrence would use violence "that could endanger the life or safety of another person" and referred the matter to the Ontario Review Board for disposition, requesting the board to give "careful consideration" to the doctor's recommendations.

    In the meantime, Lawrence Caine awaits admission to Waypoint in Penetanguishene.

    Condo sales drop in Ottawa

      A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.

    Ottawa school bus authority appoints interim operations manager

      The organization that oversees school bus service for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa has appointed an interim manager, as the Ontario NDP call on the Ontario government to expedite the approval of medical reports for potential bus drivers to fill the driver shortage in Ottawa.

