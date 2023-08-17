Collingwood man accused in brother’s death deemed not criminally responsible

A Barrie judge has deemed a man charged with the murder of his brother in Collingwood not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.

Lawrence Caines was arrested in January 2022 following the death of 57-year-old Donald Caines, who was found dead inside a Hurontario Street apartment.

Police charged Lawrence Caines with first-degree murder.

The family was in attendance at the Barrie courthouse Thursday morning.

In a previous interview with CTV News, the daughters of Donald Caines said the two brothers had battled mental health demons.

Donald Caines, 57, is seen in this undated photo. (Supplied)

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by a family member, Jamie-Lynn Brennan, in January. She posted in part, "This tragedy was based on mental illness; one that could have been avoided but wasn't because of a lack of truck in what was being asked. Which ultimately cost my uncle his life."

A hearing is scheduled in October to determine whether Caines, now 56, will be deemed a high-risk accused under the Mental Health Act.

Caines may be remanded to the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene should a bed become available as per the request of Justice Michelle Fuerst.