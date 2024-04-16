Woman plans for vacation and a new home after winning $1M lottery prize

A woman from Alliston will take home a $1 million lottery prize after matching all seven Encore numbers in the exact order on the March 6 draw.

"I went into the store and used the ticket checker. I was shocked when I saw $1 million come up," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Julie Esson has been playing the lottery for about 35 years and always adds Encore to her tickets.

The mother of one says her legs were shaking when she showed her parents the ticket and how much she won. "It was overwhelming."

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Victoria Street in Alliston.

Esson plans to use her winnings to buy a house and take her family on vacation.

Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.