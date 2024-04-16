BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman plans for vacation and a new home after winning $1M lottery prize

    Julie Esson a 55-year-old woman from Alliston Ont., holds her $1 million lottery win from the March., 6, 2024 draw. (OLG) Julie Esson a 55-year-old woman from Alliston Ont., holds her $1 million lottery win from the March., 6, 2024 draw. (OLG)
    Share

    A woman from Alliston will take home a $1 million lottery prize after matching all seven Encore numbers in the exact order on the March 6 draw.

    "I went into the store and used the ticket checker. I was shocked when I saw $1 million come up," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

    Julie Esson has been playing the lottery for about 35 years and always adds Encore to her tickets.

    The mother of one says her legs were shaking when she showed her parents the ticket and how much she won. "It was overwhelming."

    The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Victoria Street in Alliston.

    Esson plans to use her winnings to buy a house and take her family on vacation.

    Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome

    After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News