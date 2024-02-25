BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman killed in Melancthon crash

    A 32-year-old woman has died in a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Melancthon on Sunday.

    According to police, the crash happened just before noon in the area of Highway 10 between the 3rd Line and 280 Sideroad.

    Police say the driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 60s was transported to a Toronto trauma center in serious condition.

    OPP has closed Highway 10 between the 3rd Line and 280 Sideroad.

    Police continue to investigate and will provide more details once they become available.

