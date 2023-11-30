Woman found asleep in parked car charged with being drug impaired

A woman faces charges and a 90-day driver's licence suspension after police say she was found asleep behind the wheel of a parked car.

Officers in Barrie were called to a Wellington Street parking lot Wednesday morning and found the 38-year-old woman of no fixed address napping while parked in front of a business receiving door.

Police say the woman was under the influence of drugs and was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

They say witnesses reported seeing her also hit a parked car.

Police had the vehicle the woman was found in sent to the impound yard for seven days.