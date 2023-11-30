BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman found asleep in parked car charged with being drug impaired

    Handcuffs are seen in this file photo. Handcuffs are seen in this file photo.

    A woman faces charges and a 90-day driver's licence suspension after police say she was found asleep behind the wheel of a parked car.

    Officers in Barrie were called to a Wellington Street parking lot Wednesday morning and found the 38-year-old woman of no fixed address napping while parked in front of a business receiving door.

    Police say the woman was under the influence of drugs and was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

    They say witnesses reported seeing her also hit a parked car.

    Police had the vehicle the woman was found in sent to the impound yard for seven days.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Factors behind Canada's drug shortage problem go back 'decades': expert

    Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News