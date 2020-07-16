BARRIE, ONT. -- Tragedy in the Tiny Marsh after a woman disappeared into the water while kayaking on Wednesday.

Members of the Tiny Township Fire Services were able to find the Springwater Township woman near her overturned kayak and brought her to shore.

Provincial police say the 42-year-old woman had no vital signs as emergency personnel worked to try and revive her. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy will be scheduled at a later date.

The cause of death is under investigation.