Woman arrested for allegedly making threatening call to Orillia high school

A 54-year-old woman faces charges for allegedly making a threatening phone call to a high school in Orillia.

Officers arrived at Orillia Secondary School late Friday morning to investigate the potential threat.

The school principal sent a letter to parents noting students were asked to assemble in one location inside while those outside the building were told to remain there. The principal added the incident occurred during the lunch break.

Officers searched the school and quickly determined there was no actual threat.

Students returned to class, and the day progressed as usual.

Provincial police say they identified the person believed to have made the threat and took her into custody.

She faces charges of uttering threats and public mischief and was later released with a future court date to answer to the offences.