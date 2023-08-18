Woman airlifted to hospital after Tottenham crash
One person has been seriously injured after a crash in Tottenham Friday evening.
According to OPP, it happened early Friday evening in the area of Tottenham Rd. and the 6th Line.
One woman was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
The area's roads were closed for several hours as emergency crews cleaned up the scene. There's no word yet on the cause of the collision or if any charges will be laid.
