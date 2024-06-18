Woman accused in Simcoe County sex & drug trafficking case seeks bail

A woman accused alongside several men in a human and drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County hopes to be granted bail.

Jashyna Singh was taken into custody after police raided an Innisfil residence last November as part of a human trafficking investigation dubbed Project Chameleon.

The Brampton woman is among seven individuals arrested in connection with the case, and has been behind bars since her arrest.

(L-R) Oneil Hopkinson, Tyrone Aaron Dias, Jashyna Singh, and Royden Reis, Hung Lam, Joseph Carvalho, Edgar Martinez face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation at a property in Innisfil, Ont. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services)

Police alleged officers seized $30,000 worth of drugs and removed three women from the residence who they believed were being held to provide sexual services.

Singh is accused of materially benefitting from trafficking the women. She is also charged with possession of controlled substances.

Several of her coaccused have been granted bail.

Publication bans imposed by the court protect any evidence from being released.

Singh is scheduled to return to court later this week to potentially set a date for a bail hearing. The allegations against Singh have not been tested in court.