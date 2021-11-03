Witnesses took pictures, video over calling 911 as teens escaped burning wreckage, OPP says

Barrie, Ont. -

Ontario provincial police are "disappointed" in individuals who took photos and videos of two injured teens climbing out of a burning car instead of calling for help.

On Sunday, two teenagers were seriously injured when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree on County Road 27 north of Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township, Ont.

Police said the vehicle burst into flames, and the teens climbed out of the burning wreckage.

Const. Liz Newton said the OPP wants to send a strong message about calling 911 rather than videotaping or taking pictures.

"There are several videos circulating/photos; however, none of these people decided to assist," Newton wrote in an email to CTV News.

"I can't tell people to render assistance obviously, but certainly disappointing when a video is more important than helping the teens out of a burning car," she added.

Police said the two teenagers are still in serious condition in a Toronto trauma centre.

"This could have been your son, your best friend," Newton said.

Newton said when officers arrived, they pulled the injured teens away from the danger.

No charges have been laid.

The OPP is appealing to those who witnessed the collision to contact them.