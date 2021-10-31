Teens with serious injuries 'miraculously' escape fiery crash in Springwater

BARRIE, ONT. -

Two teenagers are lucky to be alive after the vehicle they were in crashed and burst into flames in Springwater Township.

According to Huronia West OPP, the collision happened on County Road 27 north of Horseshoe Valley Road overnight on Sunday.

Police say the vehicle struck a tree before exploding in flames.

"Both teen occupants sustained serious injuries but miraculously were able to remove themselves from the fiery wreck," OPP stated in a release.

Police say individuals posted several pictures of the wreckage on social media following the crash and urge the public to "put their phones and cameras down unless they intend to call 911."

Police say no charges have been laid. The two teens were taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

They are continuing to investigate and encourage anyone who witnessed the event to contact them.