The last two days have been hectic for police and tow-truck operations across central Ontario due to heavy snowfall, slippery roads and poor visibility.

The OPP had closed Highway 12 between County Road 47 and County Road 50 Tuesday due to collisions and poor weather conditions.

Police reported three collisions between Brechin and Beaverton Tuesday afternoon.

The OPP also responded to numerous crashes in the Bracebridge and Huntsville areas that were caused by slippery road conditions. There were no serious injuries, police said.

Police in Muskoka were urging drivers to slow down.

On Monday, the OPP responded to 114 crashes across the region.

Police were called to a number of collisions involving multiple cars on southbound Highway 400 near Duckworth Street, which created a back-up stretching north to Line 3 in Oro-Medonte.

The Springwater fire department tweeted they were called to a crash involving two vehicles in the southbound lanes at Highway 400 and Highway 11.

The southbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed at Quarry Road north of Waubaushene due to the crashes. The highway reopened at around 5:30 p.m.

-With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press