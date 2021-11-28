Winter maintenance event declared in Barrie for Sunday night

BARRIE, ONT. -

The City of Barrie has declared a winter maintenance event to give crews space to clear snow off the streets on Sunday night and Monday morning.

According to the city, on-street parking will be prohibited on November 29 from 3 to 6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area and other city streets from 12:01 to 7 a.m.

The city says it will have snow clearing crews, and sanders and salters are on standby to address the roads and snow conditions accordingly.