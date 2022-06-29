Winning lotto ticket worth more than $600K sold in Simcoe County

Check your Lotto Max tickets because someone in Simcoe County is holding the winning numbers from Tuesday's draw worth more than half a million dollars.

A second prize ticket for $625,178.40 was sold somewhere in the area, but the winner has yet to come forward to claim the prize.

There was also a winning ticket for the $70 million grand prize sold in Toronto.

OLG advises signing the back of a winning ticket immediately and contacting the prize centre to claim winnings.

The jackpot for the next draw on Friday is estimated to be $21 million.