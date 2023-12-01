Winner of this town's snow plow naming contest will delight Star Wars fans

After more than 200 submissions, the Town of Orangeville revealed the winner of its snow plow naming contest, and it's a name that Star Wars fans will approve.

The town's public works manager announced the new 2023 International Workstar plow, the first of its kind in Orangeville, will be called Snowbe Gone Kenobi.

"Our current fleet is assigned based on numbers; this will be the first plow we can call by a name," said Ryan Ondusko.

During the fall, residents submitted nominations to name the town's newest snow plow, which were then narrowed down to 10 finalists, and the winner wasn't the only Star Wars reference; Darth Blader also made the top 10.

The other finalists include Snow Diggity, Snow Way Out, Betty White-Out, S'no More, Ctrl+Salt+Del, Catch My Drift, Blizzard Wizard, and Fast & Flurious.

"Although the race was close at times, Snowbe Gone Kenobi remained in the lead throughout the voting period," the Town noted.

Beyond its whimsical name, the new Workstar plow has an upgraded design, allowing it to plow more efficiently over uneven asphalt.