'Betty White-Out' could be the finalist in Orangeville's Snow Plow Naming Contest

    This truck might have the name 'Darth Bladder' if it wins the naming the snow plow contest in Orangeville by Oct. 31. Fri. Oct. 20, 2023 (TOWN OF ORANGEVILLE) This truck might have the name 'Darth Bladder' if it wins the naming the snow plow contest in Orangeville by Oct. 31. Fri. Oct. 20, 2023 (TOWN OF ORANGEVILLE)

    10 finalists announced in Orangeville's Snow Plow Naming Contest.

    After nearly 200 submissions, Orangeville's 2023 Snow Plow naming contest is ready to announce the top ten finalists.

    The name with the most votes will be announced in November and placed on Orangeville's newest snow plow.

    The top 10 finalists are:

    • Darth Blader
    • Snow Diggity
    • Snow Way Out
    • Betty White-Out
    • S'no More
    • Ctrl+Salt+Del
    • Snowbe Gone Kenobi
    • Catch My Drift
    • Blizzard Wizard
    • Fast & Flurious

    While they didn't make it into the top 10, a few submissions deserve special mention. Honourable mentions go to:

    • Jeffrey Besnows - The Grade 5 Class at St. Andrew Elementary School (for group creativity)
    • It's Snowver Anakin, I have the High, Ground - Zac Bryan (for creative use of a movie quote)
    • Sampson - Paul Hunter (for historical significance; (In the 1990s the Town of Orangeville got a brand-new International Plow Truck and we called it Sampson)
    • Adam 'Edge' Snopeland - Gord Carluci - (for recognizing a local celebrity [famous wrestler])

    Vote for your favourite name from the list of finalists here until October 31.

