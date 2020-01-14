Windshields smashed by flying ice twice in two days
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 5:24PM EST
BARRIE -- Provincial police are reminding motorists to clear vehicles of ice and snow after two scary incidents in two days.
One driver was taken to hospital with injuries after ice flew off a moving vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 9, possibly from a white van.
On Monday evening, another vehicle's windshield was hit by ice from a passing pickup truck on Highway 9 and Horseshoe Hill Road. The driver did not remain at the scene.
No one was injured in that incident.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.