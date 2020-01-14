BARRIE -- Provincial police are reminding motorists to clear vehicles of ice and snow after two scary incidents in two days.

One driver was taken to hospital with injuries after ice flew off a moving vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 9, possibly from a white van.

On Monday evening, another vehicle's windshield was hit by ice from a passing pickup truck on Highway 9 and Horseshoe Hill Road. The driver did not remain at the scene.

No one was injured in that incident.

Second incident of ice breaking off a moving vehicle and smashing through a windshield of another car. Do your part - ensure all snow and ice is removed prior to driving! Driver sustained minor injuries. #CaledonOPP ^in pic.twitter.com/UgE3YromX2 — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) January 14, 2020

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.