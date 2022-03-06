Wind warning in effect for most of the region

Barrie -

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for parts of Simcoe County that could see wind gusts of up to 100 km/h on Sunday.

The warning is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago.

According to Environment Canada, "isolated thunderstorms are possible along this cold front, which may bring localized wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h. Winds will gradually ease this evening."

It also warns that high winds could cause widespread power outages and cause loose objects to be "tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."