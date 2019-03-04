

EAGLE LAKE (Haliburton Area) - Sir Sam’s Ski/Ride - 1054 Liswood Road

March Break at Sir Sam’s - March Break is that perfect time of year when the snow is still on, the weather lets us drop a layer or two, and great memories are made easily skiing or boarding in the company of friends and family. Events in store include maple taffy tastings and ice cream cone fundraisers, musical guests, deck BBQs, Algonquin Outfitters demo and carnival day, and more!

GEORGINA - The Georgina ROC - 26479 Civic Centre Road

March 14th - Cardboard Toboggan Races: Use your imagination and recycle that old cardboard at the same time. Create a toboggan or sled strictly out of cardboard and other household items, and enter it into the competition. Awards will be granted for: fastest sled, farthest distance travelled, most creative sled, largest sled, and "ROC" Bottom. Don’t miss March Break Days – themed days.

HALIBURTON - Haliburton Forest & Wildlife Reserve - 1095 Redkenn Road

Join us for our annual March Break Wolf Centre Scavenger Quest! To complete the challenge, players must search both inside and outside the Wolf Centre. During the quest, participants will be able to collect small prizes and learn about the natural world along the way. Successful explorers will even earn their very own Wolf Centre Poster! Come join us Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the March Break at 12:00 pm and let the quest begin!

KLEINBURG - McMichael Canadian Art Collection - 10365 Islington Ave

Kick off March Break with fun for the whole family! Enjoy bilingual storytelling, family tours, and drop in art workshops. Drop-in art workshops at 1 pm. The highlight of the Family Sunday a bilingual storytelling workshop exploring colours and forms in French. Wednesday to Friday March 13 to 15, 12 & 1:30 p.m. Family Tour of the Three Quebec Women exhibitions followed by an art and movement workshop for children and their families. Family tour of the exhibitions Marie-Claire Blais: Veils, Françoise Sullivan, and Rita Letendre: Earth, Wind & Fire, followed by a family-oriented art and movement workshop.

MIDLAND - Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre - 16160 Highway 12 East

March Break Day Camp - We are looking forward to another fun and exciting March Break filled with endless opportunities to escape, explore, experience all that the Wye Marsh has to offer. Your child will have the opportunity to experience cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, see a working sugar shack, hand feed chickadees, see live reptiles, amphibians, and birds of prey, plus much, much more!

MINESING - Simcoe County Museum - 1151 Highway 26

March Break at the Museum – The Simcoe County Museum offers a wide range of March Break day camps for children 6 years to 12 years old. Monday - Common Senses, Tuesday - The Wonderful World of Food, Wednesday - Cosmos and Cosmonauts, Thursday - Deal or No Deal, Friday - Boppin 50's. Remember to book early as these camps are very popular and fill up quickly.

MONO - Hockley Valley Resort - Mono 3rd Line

March Break Staycation – Spend your March Break with us featuring daily family fun and activities, such as cookie decorating, bonfires, crafts, skiing, snowshoeing, movie nights and more!

NEWMARKET - Magna Centre - 800 Mulock Drive & Recreation Youth Centre & Sk8 Park 56 Charles Street

March Music and Magic - Have a blast with interactive indoor music and magic stage shows. Children's activities and craft presented by the Town of Newmarket Summer Camps. Rides available on the Tim Hortons Express Train. Weather permitting and owned and operated by the Town of Newmarket.

NEWMARKET - The Elman W. Campbell Museum - 124 Main Street South

The Elman W. Campbell Museum presents a variety of children's activities, with a different craft theme each day! From Tuesday to Friday, we will be offering scavenger hunts and lots of hands-on and unplugged playtime. Kids can play with our new tabletop activities including: wooden train set, wooden doll house, mini dental office, colouring, slates-and-chalk, build a log cabin, and much more.

ORO-MEDONTE - Hardwood Ski & Bike - 402 Old Barrie Road West

March Break at Camp Hardwood - Come out to have some fun with us during the March Break. Bring the kids out for a 2-hour session or a full day of fun on skis and in the snow. The kids will get to explore the trails with our trained instructors, have a cookie and hot chocolate snack, and enjoy some tobogganing. Please sign up early or it may be full. N.B.: A trail pass or season pass is required.

OWEN SOUND - Grey Roots Museum & Archives - 102599 Grey Road 18, RR4

Grey Roots KidsCamp is an exciting way to spend your March Break! Did you know the human eye can process 24 million pieces of information over the course of a lifetime? Or that worms have no eyes at all? Most creatures on earth uses five senses to experience life, but what happens when you take one of these senses away or heighten another? From March 11 - 15, join us for LET YOUR SENSES GUIDE YOU to learn how nature uses its senses as we explore our own! Together we will learn what frequency our ears can hear, what patterns our eyes can see and much, much more.

PENETANGUISHENE - Penetanguishene Centennial Museum & Archives - 13 Burke Street

March Break Activities at the Museum – different themes and activities every day.

Make your own wizzers - Movie: Paddington, Zoo to You presentation - 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm, Make your own soap - Movie: The Greatest Showman, Make your own rag doll - Movie: Christopher Robin, Make your own candle - Movie: Smallfoot.

PETERBOROUGH - Canadian Canoe Museum - 910 Monaghan Road

Join us over March Break to enjoy hands-on learning, fun and high-quality take-homes! Sign up for a halfday workshop, a full-day workshop, or multiple days! Enjoy paddle painting, Artic Adventures, Lumberjacks, Wanigans, Paddle carving, and more.

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS - Blue Mountain Village - 156 Jozo Weider Boulevard

March Break at Blue Mountain: Get ready for days filled with adventure and fun on and off the slopes! March Break is family time at Blue Mountain with activities live music, interactive activities, family-friendly entertainment, fireworks and more!

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS - Scenic Caves Nature Adventures - 260/280 Scenic Caves Road

Celebrate the final days of winter during March Break 2019. The secret to a super spring break is to get the

whole family outdoors for fresh air and adventure. Keep your eyes open for rabbits, deer and wild

birds. Devour the family-friendly lunch specials and warm up around the firepits. There is a full schedule of

great outdoor fun to be enjoyed.

The Ontario Travel Information Centre is at Mapleview Drive and Highway 400 in Barrie. They are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit www.ontariotravel.net for more.