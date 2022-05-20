What's open and closed in Simcoe County on Victoria Day
The long weekend will bring a number of closures on the Victoria Day Monday.
What's closed
- Schools
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Banks
- Post offices
- Most malls, including Georgian Mall, Bayfield Mall and the Kozlov Centre
- Liquor stores
- Most beer stores
- Barrie Recreation Centres
What's open
- Some pharmacies, including some Shoppers Drug Marts, Rexalls and Guardian Drug Stores
- Some grocery stores, including Sobey's, Foodland, No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore
- The Orillia Farmers' Market
- City of Orillia Recreation Centres, with reduced hours. Orillia's will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Some Beer Stores
- Tanger Outlet Mall will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Upper Canada will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Transit
Barrie: There will be no transit service offered on Monday. GO will be operating on a Saturday schedule.
Orillia: Orillia Transit
Simcoe County: LINX will not be offering transit services on Monday.
Garbage Collection
Barrie: There will be no curbside collection on Monday. Collection will be pushed back a day.
Orillia: Garbage collection will be pushed back a day
Simcoe County: Collection as usual
