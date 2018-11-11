Hundreds of people lined Dunlop Street in Barrie on a chilly Sunday morning to pay tribute at the Cenotaph to those who served, and continue to serve, for our county.

This Remembrance Day marks the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

In 1918 at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, an agreement was signed between the Allies of WWI and Germany to end hostilities.

A formal peace agreement was signed a year later.

A moment of silence was observed at 11 o’clock Sunday morning to honour the courage and sacrifice of those heroes.