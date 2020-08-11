BARRIE, ONT. -- While Ontario records its lowest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since mid-March, there are fears of a second wave during the colder months and the virus' impact on children heading back to class in September.

CTV's Sean Grech spoke more in-depth with Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch about the pandemic.

Sean: Do you think that we will be able to avoid a second wave? Why or why not?

Dr. Bogoch: "It's going to be tough. We know that in the cooler months that lie ahead, people are going to be in indoor environments for a variety of reasons. We know that kids are going back to school. A lot of people are going back to work, and it will be cooler outside, and we'll be clustering indoors.

So, regardless of the reason if we have a lot of people in indoor settings who are in close proximity with each other for extended periods of time, we know that is a perfect set up to transmit this infection.

We will probably see a rise in cases in the fall and winter. The question is how big is that rise going to be? A lot of that really depends on us.

Are we going to adhere to these fundamental public health principles of physical distancing, wearing a mask in an indoor environment and practising hand hygiene? If we do that, we'll be okay.

Another important point here is that a lot of the responsibility doesn't just lie on us as citizens but also on companies, businesses and organizations and are they set up to ensure that there is a safe indoor environment."

Sean: We've seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and some schools have reopened. What can be done to ensure that it doesn't happen here at home?

Dr. Bogoch: "I don't think that it is entirely fair to compare Canada to the United States. We know the best ways to keep schools safe is to keep community rates of COVID-19 as low as possible.

In Canada, we're not perfect, but we've done a pretty good job from coast to coast. Of course, there is COVID-19, and we can't let our guard down, but we don't have much of this infection currently in Canada.

Secondly, even with our low rates of COVID-19 in Canada, we have to be realistic. It is going to happen; it's still going to happen at some point along the way. Some kid will likely come to school with COVID-19, or a teacher or ancillary staff. It would come to no one's surprise that's probably going to happen at some point along the way. The whole point is that the province's plans are really there to ensure that if it is introduced into a school, the virus is not transmitted from student to student or student to teacher."

Sean: You have been very vocal about sending your kids to school this fall. What are your concerns not as an infectious disease doctor, but as a parent?

Dr. Bogoch: "When people ask me questions, I'm happy to answer them, and everyone is asking whether I am sending my kids to school this fall. By no means is what's good for me, good for everyone else.

I really think the key point here is that everyone has to look at their children and their children's individual needs and the potential for their children to have a severe infection. People need to look at their homes to which their children are coming back to.

Is there someone in the home or in the extended bubble that's at risk for having a severe infection? They have to look at the rates of transmission of COVID-19 in their community, and they have to look at their individual schools, as well and look at the plans as the plans are going to be enacted in their individual school.

Everyone will come up with their own decision that works for them and their needs."