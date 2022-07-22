Two will soon become one when it comes to the fire departments in the towns of Bradford and Innisfil.

Both are taking steps to amalgamate fire services, which the town councils claim will help create a more efficient and better service.

It builds off a pre-existing partnership between the two fire departments, which have been working jointly for two years.

"The cost of the fire service is expensive," said Brent Thomas, who serves as the joint fire chief for Innisfil and Bradford. "So if we can look for ways that we can be efficient, on how we run administration, training and prevention, as well as future growth, that's what we're aiming to do."

Merging the two isn't unprecedented - with the South Simcoe Police Service already covering the neighbouring towns.

Thomas said it's also not uncommon for fire crews from either municipality to help when there's a call for service.

"Fires don't know where municipal boundaries are," said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin. "We need to make sure that we're there quickly with our emergency service and our first response."

Dollin said combining the fire departments would unlock more funding avenues, with two municipalities providing financial backing.

She added that it would also help to create a more efficient service, but a dollar figure for how much would be saved has not been calculated.

"We have a lot of new areas that need to be covered with fire service," said Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer. "So, however we can do that in an efficient way, and best matter is what we're looking at."

Chief Thomas said they're looking to fill more than 20 volunteer firefighter positions between the two fire services.

A new fire station for each town is planned, with locations to be determined following the merger.

While Innisfil and Bradford have given their approval in principle, a final consolidation agreement still needs to be put together.

Councils from each town are expected to approve that plan later this year and will be able to determine an overall cost when budget time rolls around next year.