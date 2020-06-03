BARRIE, ONT. -- From kindergarten to college, graduations are milestone events in the life of any student.

Celebrating the accomplishments of students graduating this year is a little trickier.

School boards across the region have either cancelled or postponed ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some school boards have said they were looking into the potential of a virtual ceremony to protect both students and staff.

Without an audience full of family members to cheer, no walk across the stage, and no cap and gown, it's just not quite the same.

Not for this year's graduates.

Still, CTV News Barrie, along with our radio partners Pure Country 106 and 104.1 The Dock, are celebrating the hard work and achievements for every student in the Class of 2020.

Photo Gallery: Class of 2020

Congratulations to all the graduates!