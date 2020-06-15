BARRIE, ONT. -- A Georgina man is lucky to alive after a windsurfing excursion gone wrong.

The 68-year-old went out on Lake Simcoe off Willow Beach Friday afternoon. When he didn’t return to shore after 25 minutes, the man’s worried friend called for help.

York Regional Police say that when their marine unit reached the man, he was in life-threatening condition. He’d been floating in cold water for more than an hour, and his dry suit was compromised.

Once on shore, the man was whisked to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

“If it wasn’t for the quick actions of the members from our marine unit, who were able to quickly respond in the waters of Lake Simcoe, this incident could have had a tragic ending,” said Chief of Police Jim MacSween.

MacSween also thanks York Region Paramedics for their work.

Even as we creep closer to summer, police warn that Lake Simcoe is still cold and that wind and wave conditions can change quickly. Police encourage you to have required safety gear on hand if you’re heading out on the water and to tell people where you’re going.Windsurfer rescued after an hour in Lake Simcoe