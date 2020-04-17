BARRIE -- We are one. From the tears cried, to the long emotional ride. Left to thoughts of deep contemplation during self-isolation.

We must remain alone during this global crisis, but we are all in this together as one.

You are not alone, ‘We Are One.’ That message from Jason McCoy, Pure Country 106-morning co-host and Minesing, Ontario’s own.

The award-winning artist is trying to unite all of us in isolation through a new ballad, ‘We Are One.’

“A world of worry, a world of change, a world of lives, re-arranged.” The Roadhammer’s McCoy spearheaded the vision with songwriter Jim Payetta, Barrie businessman and one of the owners of the OHL Barrie Colts.

Inspiring hope in unison, the song uses renowned artists from around the world to come together.

From a frozen lake in Sweden to a balcony in Australia through private home studios around North America, the rock-country anthem asks us to unite through love and music, but stay apart and stop the spread of Covid-19.

Download the lyrics, download the chords, sing backup or take the lead. It’s also a call to join in. Create your own ‘We Are One’ rendition.

In a release, Jim Payetta says, “whether you are a hobby artist, or you are an established well known artist that will arrange and record your own version in your home studio, or if you just like to sing in the shower, we want to see as many different versions of the song as possible. If ever there was an event that shows us we are all connected, that we all share this one planet, this is it. What better way to use the power of music.”

All proceeds from the song are going to The Red Cross COVID-19 Relief Effort and Global Citizen

Visit weare1world.net and add the hashtag #weare1worldsong.

McCoy adds, “Although we may be in different parts of the world, we are all connected on this planet, and we are truly One.”