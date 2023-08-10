Wasaga councillors take one step towards reimagining waterfront

Wasaga Beach's waterfront is one step closer to looking a whole lot different for future generations.

On Thursday, according to a news release, councillors approved giving an RFP (Request for Proposal) to FRAM Building Group to reimagine the town's commercial area.

The project is focused around Beach Area 1, but the council hopes that the redeveloped area will significantly boost the tourism sector throughout the town.

"Ultimately, this project is about building a brighter future for our community and a stronger, more resilient Wasaga Beach for our full-time residents," Mayor Brian Smith said in a news release. "It's about more than transforming our beachfront – it's about transforming our community and tax base in the long term, which will benefit our citizens for generations to come."

FRAM has decades of experience in building communities, with work in Port Credit and Collingwood.

Councillors hope that the project will use new mixed-used planning approaches to design the community in a new way.

A second public meeting will be held in the Fall, where FRAM is expected to bring its initial proposals to residents. Staff will work closely with the developers on refining that proposal.