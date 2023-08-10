Wasaga councillors take one step towards reimagining waterfront

A rendering of what Wasaga Beach's waterfront could one day look like (Courtesy: Town of Wasaga Beach). A rendering of what Wasaga Beach's waterfront could one day look like (Courtesy: Town of Wasaga Beach).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver