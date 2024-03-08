Wasaga Beach's first-ever Junior A hockey team scores a name

Wasaga Beach's first-ever Junior A hockey team has scored a name, the Wasaga River Dragons.

The Town held a public naming contest during the Breaking the Ice Festival, and 239 suggestions were received, including two references to the Nottawasaga River, which runs through the beachfront town, and dragons.

"One proposed Ice Dragons and one proposed River Dragons," the Town stated.

"The amount of public interest and participation was incredible, and we feel so grateful for such a warm welcome to Wasaga Beach," stated Brandon Billie, owner of the new Wasaga River Dragons Junior A hockey club.

The Town said the individuals who submitted the Nottawasaga River and dragon-inspired name ideas would receive free 2024-25 season tickets.

The naming contest submissions ignited more than just a name for the town's inaugural Junior A hockey team; it also fostered a new partnership with the Columbus, Georgia-based Columbus River Dragons Minor Pro League A hockey club.

"This will strengthen our organization. It means that our Wasaga Junior A hockey club will be able to offer graduating players opportunities to play both college and professional hockey," added Billie.

The Wasaga River Dragons will play home games at the new Wasaga Stars Arena on River Road West on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Seasons tickets are now available for all 20 regular-season home games.