Wasaga Beach residents call for transparency over beachfront development plans

Wasaga Beach residents want their voices heard as they seek transparency from the town over plans to sell portions of beachfront property.

David Schindler was among the dozens of protestors gathered outside Town Hall on Thursday, holding signs and chanting.

"They really don't want to hear from us, and we feel decisions are being made without public input."

Inside Town Hall, the Wasaga Beach Ratepayers Association presented a poll to council showing 72 per cent of respondents want to have a say about the more than eight acres of property for development.

"Actions speak louder than words, and we haven't seen any action from them to support a public engagement or wishing for us to be part of this process at all," said Faye Ego, Wasaga Beach Ratepayers Association.

Town council voted to formally declare the land surplus, paving the way for the sale.

The town is currently negotiating a deal with Bayloc Developments Inc. to create a mix of commercial and residential development as part of a five-block project.

Still, many residents are concerned with the town's decision.

"We aren't even going to get to see what the plan is until after they've sold the property to the developer. We won't have any input. We won't have any influence," said protestor Patrice McCammon.

Meanwhile, the town said the plans are part of the negotiation process, which is confidential, adding that public engagement had already taken place.

"We've explained the process many times that there has been public input at the appropriate time for the redevelopment of this land. Some just don't want to hear it," said Mayor Nina Bifolchi.

An agreement between the town and developer is expected to come back this summer.