Wasaga Beach aims to sell portions of beachfront to developer

Beach Drive in Wasaga Beach is under sand again this year and closed to traffic as plans to revitalize the strip inches one step closer.

On Thursday, Wasaga Beach council decided to formally declare portions of the beachfront surplus, making way for a developer.

The town says it's currently negotiating with a developer, but so far, no deal.

Over the coming weeks, the town's CAO, George Vadeboncoeur, says they will begin the demolition of several buildings in block one of the potential five-block project.

"Part of the of the preparations for the development, council adopted official plan policies and design guidelines that have ground-floor retail and upper-story residential."

The town also has plans for the road that once separated the water and strip.

The revamped boardwalk will include space for events such as car shows and vendors, with working potentially starting as early as the fall.

The Town of Wasaga Beach looks to sell portions of its beachfront property to a developer. (Concept Design: Town of Wasaga Beach)

"It's going to be redone. There won't be a road per se. It's going to be a pedestrian cyclist-oriented road with sufficient width that it can accommodate vehicles but those will be for emergencies, or if we want to hold events."

The demolition of block one is slated to begin soon, and once completed the property will be cleared by the end of June, according to the town.

The town says fencing will surround the perimeter of the demolition, and the work will not impact the beach, and events will carry on as scheduled.